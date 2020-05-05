OPTIVEN Cares For YOU our VALUED CUSTOMER during this COVID-19 Period

Due to the unprecedented Covid-19 pandemic which has affected humanity globally, at Optiven we are extending a hand of cushioning to you our prospective client, a lifeline to acquire the property of your choice.

We are offering you a six(6) months interest free period on any purchases of our projects.

This offer takes effect from 1st May to 31st October 2020 and applies to those clients who wish to purchase and clear their properties within this period.

This is the time to realize your dream of property ownership. Rest assured of our commitment to support you.

For more information contact us on:

0723 400 500 / 0790 300 300

www.optiven.co.ke

#OptivenCaresForYou

