Death Announcement for Bedan Muthinji of Daytona Beach, Florida

Death Announcement for Bedan Muthinji of Daytona Beach, FloridaWe are saddened to announce the death of  Bedan Muthinji of Daytona Beach, Florida. He was declared dead at 7:30 pm Monday, June 1st, 2020 at Halifax Hospital in Daytona Beach, FL. Bedan had an accidental pool drowning on Saturday, May 23rd, 2020, which caused severe brain damage.

Bedan’s body is in Daytona waiting to be shipped to Kenya for burial as per parent’s wish.

Update: Following today’s (06/02/2020) meeting at Daytona Beach by Bedan Muthinji family and friends, we are providing the following updates:

  1. Daily prayers and fellowship will continue at Bedan’s residence starting at 7.30 PM (address: 1025 S beach street Apt 190 Daytona beach Florida, 32114)
  2. A memorial service will be announced later.
  3. In Kenya, friends and family are meeting at Mama Bedan’s home in Kangema, Muranga.
  4. Budget: To ensure that our brother can be taken on his final journey home (Kenya), we urgently need to raise $12,000$. This includes funds for the Funeral Home charges, Embalming, Transportation to Kenya, the burial site and other charges.

Kindly contribute whatever you can by using one of the modes:

Contacts:
Evan Kiburu 386-405-2603
NeliusThuita 443-525-7915

The family appreciates your support, thoughts, and prayers.

Eternal rest grant to him, O Lord; and let light perpetual shine upon him. May his soul, through the mercy of God, rest in peace, Amen!

Thank you all for your prayers and support, it’s highly appreciated.  Its God who gives and takes. Please continue to pray for Bedan’s family.

