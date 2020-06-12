PHOTOS: David Murathe’s daughter June Tuto lavish birthday party

June Tuto, the daughter of David Murathe, Jubilee Party’s vice chairman, threw a lavish party in their Kiambu home.

The white-themed event at the family ranch on a sunny Sunday, was a spectacular occasion with a live band, flashy sports cars, elegant fashion, gourmet buffet and exotic champagne to top it off.

June [Photo: Instagram]

Graced by friends and family, the bourgeoisie-attended occasion that happened on 7th June saw personalities such as James Muigai, Miano Muchiri, Millu Elba, Linda Ndiritu among the party.

June at the party [Photo: Instagram]

June Tuto is a fashion designer who studies in Marabella, Spain.

Elsewhere… Giraffe Manor explains its policies after Anyiko complains

Music publicist Anyiko Owoko took to social media to complain about one of Kenya’s most exceptional businesses – Giraffe Manor, in Karen, Nairobi.

“Dear Giraffe Manor Management, @TheSafaricollection, you are cancelled & we don’t need to be welcomed into Giraffe Manor because all your rich white guests can’t travel into your establishment because of the corona,” she wrote on Instagram.

Owoko [Photo: Courtesy]

She claimed the company charges high rates that exclude the Kenyan market and said she was once being charged over 600 dollars “to have breakfast and see giraffes.”

But Giraffe Manor explained that “due to popularity of the property, we have many requests to visit Giraffe Manor at different times” and that they are “only able to offer an all-inclusive package that includes a night at the manor inclusive of breakfast…we do not offer breakfast as a stand-alone service… we are unable to facilitate walk-ins at any time.”Anyiko’s post has since attracted over 5,000 likes.

