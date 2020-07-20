CS Sicily Kariuki’s daughter Wendy Muthoni ‘Noni’ dies in Nairobi

Water, Sanitation and Irrigation Cabinet Secretary Sicily Kariuki is in mourning following the death of her daughter, Wendy Muthoni, popularly known as ‘Noni.’

Muthoni, who was a second-year university student pursuing law at JKUAT Karen campus, died on Sunday evening at the Nairobi Hospital.

The family only said that the 20-year-old Noni passed on at the Nairobi Hospital on Sunday morning but the cause of her death was not immediately clear.

President Uhuru Kenyatta sent a message of condolence to the CS and her family.

Through Twitter, President Kenyatta assured the family of his support as they come to terms with the great loss.

“The President wished the family God’s fortitude during this difficult period of grief and assured them of his support as they come to terms with the big loss,” a statement from State House said.

Deputy President William Ruto too sent a condolence message saying “Our sympathies and prayers to the Cabinet Secretary for Water, Sanitation and Irrigation Sicily Kariuki following the death of her young daughter.

Orange Democratic Movement party leader Raila Odinga tweeted: “No pain ever comes close to that of losing a child. None whatsoever. Mama Sicily Kariuki, please accept sincere condolences from me and Mama Ida following the passing of Wendy Muthoni. Remain strong. You are in our thoughts and prayers.”

And Wiper party leader Kalonzo Musyoka said: “My prayers and condolences to Cabinet Secretary Sicily Kariuki and the rest of her family, on the passing away of her daughter Wendy Muthoni today at a Nairobi hospital. May God give them strength during this difficult period.”

By Hilary Kimuyu and Amina Wako

Source-nairobinews.nation.co.ke