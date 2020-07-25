Death Announcement for Jack Sabwa Akenga of Kensington, MD USA.

As Kenyans are dealing with the sad news of the missing of Olga Ooro of Washington DC, there is another sad news from the same vicinity about 10 miles apart of Jack Akenga of Kensington, Maryland who died in January 2020 but the family did not know until July 2020. Since his body was not claimed by anybody, the State of Maryland took custody of the body and was cremated. Now the family in Kenya want his ashes and are appealing for financial help from friends and well-wishers to clear the State expenses and the repatriation of his remains to the final resting place in Kenya. Kindly see the obituary message below and help.

It is with humble acceptance of God’s will that we announce the passing on of Jack Sabwa Akenga of Kensington, Maryland USA. He was the son of the Late Mzee Benjamin and the Late Mama Hannah Akenga of Vihiga County in Kenya.

He was a brother to Alice Muruka, the Late Josephine Amwoga, Jim Akenga, Bilhah Mutuku, the Late Aggrey Asiligwa, Fred Militsa, the Late Francis Muhingi, the Late Douglas Chavera, Grace Ikutwa, Patrick Nengo and Rose Wandera.

He was the father to Evans Mulanda and Alfred Vidija, father in law to Patricia Havwi. He was also the grandfather to 6 grandchildren namely: Wallace Sabwa, Dorine Asigo, Laytone Sabwa, Jesse Blessed, Steve Kihamba and Faith Lumayo.

Jack Akenga passed away on January 31, 2020 in his house. His family could not be traced at that time. The State of Maryland took custody and the body was cremated. Now the family is humbly appealing for financial help from friends and well-wishers to clear the State expenses and the repatriation of his remains to the final resting place in Kenya.

The total budget for this is estimated at $ 10,000. Kindly send financial contributions via CashApp to Harold Akenga (774-253-2078 or use cash tag $akenga)

Memorial service information will follow.

Thank you for your prayers, phone calls, text messages and financial support during this difficult time.

