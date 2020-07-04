Keeping Covid-19 at Bay in our Organizations – Six Ways that Work

As we open up the economy, we need some practical rules to keep the virus at bay for ordinary Kenyans and businesses to uphold.

Make it a norm for all to wear masks in public at all times for the foreseeable future: Businesses should enforce mask wearing so that it becomes a habit. Make Social Distancing Easy to Follow: Come up with creative, visible markings that guide customers on appropriate places to stand or seat in order to maintain physical distance for queues, customers’ lounge area et cetera. Totally Discourage Physical Contact: Discourage gestures such as hand shake greetings, hugs, pecks or kissing. Instead, encourage bowing or waving as alternative salutation gestures. Encourage all members of your organization to carry and use hand sanitizers at all times: This is helpful and both individual and organization’s level. Ensure that your business premises has strategically placed reminder signage or posters on sanitizing and cleaning procedures to keep your customers and staff safe. Sanitizing of Commonly used Places and Areas: Frequent Sanitization of places that are constantly touched by many people such as Tables, Counters, Door Knobs, Queue Stands, et cetera is key. Go Cashless: Encourage Cashless transactions as much as possible for all transactions. Fortunately Kenya adopted a well-developed mobile money culture way before Covid-19, and cashless transactions such as Pay with Mpesa is not a strange phenomenon. Encourage customers to pay through such platforms.

