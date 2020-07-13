Kenyan Woman Edith Nyasuguta hit and killed by semi truck in Dallas TX

By Diaspora Messenger
A Kenyan woman Edith Nyasuguta Mochama popularly known as Nyasuu was hit by a truck tractor-semitrailer and then was trapped under the trailer on  Dallas North Tollway near Arapaho Road. Edith  was rescued from under the trailer and transported to a local medical facility but later died. Here below is a message from her friends who are trying to mobilize for support to repatriate her body.

Greetings. We hope this message finds you well. It is with utmost regret, shock & sorrow that we announce the sudden passing of EDITH NYASUGATA MOCHAMA popularly know as “ “ “NYASUU”that occurred on 07/09/2020 in Dallas Texas. According to DPS, EDITH was hit by a truck and then trapped under the trailer, police are still investigating. After consulting with family in Kenya. The consensus is , the remains of EDITH to be taken home FOR FINAL INTERMENT where most of her family is. We the DFW COMMUNITY seek prayers & financial help to offset the obvious expenses that come with such an ordeal. MORE DETAILS WILL BE IN OUR LOCAL WHATSAPP GROUPS IN DFW. Thank you everybody for your sacrifice on behalf of the family. Thanks for responding to the call for assistance ALREADY THOSE who had already GIVING CONTINUE AS WE GET MORE DIRECTION IN A FEW HOURS. God bless you all. United we stand.

If you would like to offer any financial assistance towards her send-off, you may do so via zelle at James Bett 469-422-5123 or via cash app $jamo1 or You can send contributions to;
zelle 2149161981
cashapp 4695835674

OBITUARY MESSAGE

The families of Japheth Marucha,Yunia Samoita all of Raleigh NC and Peter Onchoke of Atlanta GA with other family members are saddened to announce the tragic death of their cousin in Dallas Texas, Edith Nyasuguta Mochama famously known as NYASUU. The late is a daughter to the late Mr and Mrs Richard Keago Mochama of Amariba village, kisii county. Niece to Vincent Tong’i of TX, Evans Masese of AZ, and   Flonah Osinde of MN among others.
We are kindly requesting for your prayers and  financial support to help us transport her remains home where her sister is.
 For more information contact:
*Japheth Marucha* 919 210 0904
*Isaiah Samoita * -919 210 3834*
*yuniah Samoita *201 936 5234*
Peter onchoke 678308 6490
Vincent Tong’i 214 476 8969
Cash app $japhethMarucha
 Zelle 9192100904

