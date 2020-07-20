Kenyan woman Olga Ooro Missing in Washington D.C.
WASHINGTON (ABC7) — A 34-year-old woman has been reported missing Sunday after she was last seen four days ago in Northwest Washington.
“Olga Ooro is missing under suspicious circumstances,” D.C. Police say.
Ooro was last seen on Thursday, July 16, in the 300 block of Massachusetts Avenue, NW, according to police.
Investigators describe Ooro as Black with a dark complexion. She is 5-foot-9 and weighs 125 pounds with black hair and brown eyes, and police do not have a description of her clothing.
Metropolitan Police are asking anyone with information on Ooro’s location to call 202-727-9099 or text 50411.
Source-https://wjla.com