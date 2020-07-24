PHOTO: DP Ruto Turns Into Matatu Tout For A Day

Deputy President William Ruto was impressed by a group of boda boda operators who had rejected his donation when they showed him what they had been able to accomplish.

According to footage sent to Kenyans.co.ke the Ngong Boda Boda Sacco showed DP Ruto the matatu they had sacrificed to purchase by saving and topping up with a bank loan.

“Encouraged by the milestone Ngong Boda Boda saccos have brought themselves to own a matatu and supported other groups from Kajiado County with water tanks, catering equipment, public address system, carwash and tailoring machines,” he explained.

Ruto had learned about their project and offered to help them with a sizable donation but they rejected it, explaining that they already had a plan in place.

The riders, have other investment projects in real estate and business ventures in Kajiado County.

Despite having rejected his offer, the DP stated that he was willing to support them with Ksh 500,000 to help service their loan.

“We have a duty to nurture, encourage and protect small businesses because they not only sustain our huge population but also inspire innovation and stimulate economic growth by generating jobs to the youths.

“We are therefore investing in viable dreams by providing the requisite capital and technical know-how to community-focused projects; this will boost the livelihoods of the vulnerable and provide a fertile ground for the youths to unlock their potential,” he stated.

The DP also encourages the culture of saving, urging the youth to start however little their income would be.

“Even those who have been recruited into the Kazi Mtaani project should start saving towards opening up small businesses like barber shops, tailoring, or car wash business.

“This sacco has shown us that it is possible to save even as low as Ksh 100 daily and in the end you’ll be able to buy a boda boda, a car or a plot like these boda boda operators have shown us,” Ruto encouraged.

He also urged them to protect themselves against Covid-19 and not to take the measures laid out by the government for granted.

