Video of woman claiming hydroxychloroquine cures covid-19 goes viral

A woman who called out Sanjay Gupta of CNN for disparaging hydroxychloroquine as a cure for Covid-19 has become a sort of a celebrity overnight. The woman Dr. Stella Immanuel’s video has gone viral on social media after her speech claiming she has a cure for Covid-19.

Covid-19 which first appeared in Wahun China in December 2019 has put the World into medical turmoil ever since. So far, the coronavirus has over 60 million recorded cases which has resulted in 656,000 world wide deaths.

According to Dr. Stella Immanuel who is a primary care physician in Houston Texas, Coronavirus should not be a death sentence because it is cureble, she explains that in her clinic, she has treated over 350 patients with Covid-19,patience that has diabetes,asma,high blood pressure and results have been the same,she has not lost any patience.

So Who is Dr. Stella Immanuel.

On Twitter, Dr. Stella Immanuel lists herself as a “Physician, Author, Speaker, Entrepreneur, Deliverance Minister, God’s battle axe and weapon of war. Rehoboth Medical Center, Houston, TX. Fire Power Ministries.” she studied in a medical school in Nigeria, West Africa, and treated malaria patients with hydroxychloroquine. Her Practice Duration as a Doctor is 24 Year.

According to the Texas Medical Board, Dr Stella Immanuel was born in 1965 and studied in UNIV OF CALABAR, COLL OF MED SCI, CALABAR, CROSS RIVER, NIGERIA. She graduated from college in 1990 with a medical practitioner degree.

She completed her MD from Graduate Medical Education In The United States Or Canada.

Source-thecourierdaily.com

Stella Immanuel Doctor censored by youTube fighting against BIG PHARMA

Video by Construction Engineering & Failure Analysis

