Businessman Chris Obure arrested over Kevin Omwenga’s murder

Chris Obure, a Nairobi businessman, has been arrested over the murder of Kevin Omwenga in Nairobi on Friday night.

He is currently being grilled at the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) office in Kilimani.

Reports indicate that the gun used in the murder of the car dealer belongs to Obure.

A man identified as Robert Bodo was the first one to be arrested following the gruesome murder.

He was at the house where the incident occurred at Galana Suites and later presented himself at Kilimani Police Station where the family had gone to file a report.

It is suspected that the murder was over a deal gone sour.

This is not the first time that Chris Obure has been arrested over an incident involving guns.

Four years ago, he was alleged to have caused chaos at a Nairobi nightclub by using his licensed firearm to intimidate revelers.

He was charged with assault and causing bodily harm to a Mr Ben Alila Onyango on December 31, 2016 in Westlands.

Obure, who appeared before Milimani Law Court Principal Magistrate, Joyce Njandani, denied the charge and was released on a Ksh 20,000 cash bail or an alternative bond of Ksh 50,000.

According to police, he was arrested following complaints that he had threatened to shoot a reveler.

Chris Obure had been ordered to surrender his firearm on Monday but failed to do so.

A year earlier, he had hit the headlines for splashing millions on his wife’s baby shower at the Villa Rosa Kempinski Hotel.

He was accompanied by at least 10 men and made a special 15-minute appearance some time later into the ceremony.

He showered his wife with lavish gifts including; a Samsung S6 Edge Plus phone, a holiday trip to the Bahamas Islands and Ksh. 1 million.

After presentation of gifts, Obure and his entourage left the ceremony.

Source-https://citizentv.co.ke