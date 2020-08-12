Death Announcement For Paul Mingi Nganga Of Worcester MA

It's with heavy heart that we announce the passing on into glory of A Warrior In Faith Elder Paul Mingi Nganga a member of All Nations Presbyterian Church, Worcester. He was a husband to Margdalina Mingi. Father to Deacon Vidan Ng'anga Mingi, Elder Daniel Kibui Mingi, Sarah Wanjiru Mingi, Samuel Mburu Mingi of Kenya, Joseph Njoroge Mingi of Kenya, father-in-law to Esther Kibui of Worcester and large family in Kenya and was a grandfather to many.

There will be Login Prayer meetings/ Conference call daily starting tonight August 11th, 2020 from 7.00 pm to 8.30 pm

Login number is 712-770-5379

Pin 102378#

Wake will be on Saturday August 15 at Nordgren Funeral Home address 300 Lincoln St Worcester 01605 at 6.00 pm to 8.00 pm. ( more information on this will follow)

Memorial service will be held on Sunday August 16th at 7.00 pm via same prayer line/Conference call. Updates for the services will be posted promptly.

The body will be put to rest in Kenya. Let us come together and support this family both financially and emotionally.

For financial support, please cashApp:

Daniel Kibui

$nyotas

774-329-7211

Contact person.

Rev Moses Gathecha Mugo:- 978-761-5131

Elder Daniel Kibui:-774-339-7211

Vidan N. Mingi:-‭774-272-3181‬

Sarah Wanjiru Mingi:-‭774-415-4716‬

Carol Murichu:-‭702-401-3039

