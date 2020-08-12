Death Announcement For Paul Mingi Nganga Of Worcester MA

Death Announcement For Paul Mingi Nganga Of Worcester MA
Death Announcement For Paul Mingi Nganga Of Worcester MAIt’s with heavy heart that we announce the passing on into glory of A Warrior In Faith Elder Paul Mingi Nganga a member of All Nations Presbyterian Church, Worcester.  He was a husband to Margdalina Mingi. Father to Deacon Vidan Ng’anga Mingi, Elder Daniel Kibui Mingi, Sarah Wanjiru Mingi, Samuel Mburu Mingi of Kenya, Joseph Njoroge Mingi of Kenya, father-in-law to Esther Kibui of Worcester and large family in Kenya and was a grandfather to many.

There will be Login Prayer meetings/ Conference call daily starting tonight August 11th, 2020  from 7.00 pm to 8.30 pm
Login number is 712-770-5379
Pin 102378#
Wake will be on Saturday August 15 at Nordgren Funeral Home address 300 Lincoln St Worcester 01605 at  6.00 pm to 8.00 pm. ( more information on this will follow)
Memorial service will be held on Sunday August 16th at 7.00 pm via same prayer line/Conference call. Updates for the services will be posted promptly.
The body will be put to rest in Kenya. Let us come together and support this family both financially and emotionally.
For financial support, please cashApp:
Daniel Kibui
$nyotas
774-329-7211
Contact person.
Rev Moses Gathecha Mugo:- 978-761-5131
Elder Daniel Kibui:-774-339-7211
Vidan  N. Mingi:-‭774-272-3181‬
Sarah Wanjiru Mingi:-‭774-415-4716‬
Carol Murichu:-‭702-401-3039

 

