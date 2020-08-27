Death Announcement For Teresa Ngugi Of Mitcham, South East London

NEWSOBITUARIES
By Diaspora Messenger
0

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Horizontal Banner- MDKO

Death Announcement For Teresa Ngugi Of Mitcham, South East London

Death Announcement For Teresa Ngugi Of Mitcham, South East LondonIt’s with deepest sorrow that we announce the demise of our beloved friend and colleague Teresa Ngugi, who went to be with the Lord on 18th August 2020. Teresa lived in Mitcham, South East London and succumbed to cancer after a short illness. She was a loving wife to Jamfred Ngengi, beloved mother to Diana Njoki and Sister to Leah Kimemia of Kings College Hospital London among others. We request for your prayers and financial support during this difficult time.

For financial support, kindly deposit your contribution to: Mrs. Leah Kimemia, Halifax Bank, Account Number:-01043492, Sort Code:110213. We shall appreciate and kindly put your name as a reference.

- Advertisement -

For further information and to console the family you can, please, contact-Leah Kimemia on +44 7723038099.

Source-Misterseed.com

Death Announcement For Teresa Ngugi Of Mitcham, South East London

More Related Stories
NEWS

Death Announcement For Catherine Nyambura Murai Of…

NEWS

Death Announcement For Alex Kimani Kariuki Of Raleigh North…

NEWS

Kenyan Man in USA Kenfrey Ondabu Fakes Parents Death to Get…

NEWS

Death Announcement for Peter Kanguchu,father to Joyce Thuku…

Death Announcement For Teresa Ngugi Of Mitcham, South East London

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

- Advertisement -

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

%d bloggers like this: