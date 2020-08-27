Death Announcement For Teresa Ngugi Of Mitcham, South East London

It’s with deepest sorrow that we announce the demise of our beloved friend and colleague Teresa Ngugi, who went to be with the Lord on 18th August 2020. Teresa lived in Mitcham, South East London and succumbed to cancer after a short illness. She was a loving wife to Jamfred Ngengi, beloved mother to Diana Njoki and Sister to Leah Kimemia of Kings College Hospital London among others. We request for your prayers and financial support during this difficult time.

For financial support, kindly deposit your contribution to: Mrs. Leah Kimemia, Halifax Bank, Account Number:-01043492, Sort Code:110213. We shall appreciate and kindly put your name as a reference.

For further information and to console the family you can, please, contact-Leah Kimemia on +44 7723038099.

Source-Misterseed.com

