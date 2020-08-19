Ezekiel Mutua blasts Pastor James Ng’anga for bad conduct

By Diaspora Messenger
Ezekiel Mutua blasts Pastor James Ng’anga for bad conduct

Ezekiel Mutua blasts Pastor James Ng’anga for bad conductKenya’s “moral policeman” Dr. Ezekiel Mutua slams Pastor James Ng’ang’a of Neno Evangelism Ministries and the hit song ‘Wamlambez’. Dr. Mutua castigated Pastor Nganga for and Wamlambez hit song for bad content. He called on the Church leaders and especially The National Council of Curches to call out Pastor Nganga for what he is.

‘KAMA HAUKUNITUMIA SADAKA PAMBANA NA CORONA YAKO,” PASTOR NG’ANG’A HARSH WORDS TO HIS FOLLOWERS~V

Video by NTV Kenya

And

Kenya News Alerts TV

