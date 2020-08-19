Ezekiel Mutua blasts Pastor James Ng’anga for bad conduct
Kenya’s “moral policeman” Dr. Ezekiel Mutua slams Pastor James Ng’ang’a of Neno Evangelism Ministries and the hit song ‘Wamlambez’. Dr. Mutua castigated Pastor Nganga for and Wamlambez hit song for bad content. He called on the Church leaders and especially The National Council of Curches to call out Pastor Nganga for what he is.
‘KAMA HAUKUNITUMIA SADAKA PAMBANA NA CORONA YAKO,” PASTOR NG’ANG’A HARSH WORDS TO HIS FOLLOWERS~V
Video by NTV Kenya
