Funeral Service For Jacquline Muthoni Kariuki Of Atlanta, GA

The funeral service for Jacquline Muthoni Kariuki will be on Saturday August 29, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. EST at the West Cobb Funeral Home, 2480 Macland Rd, Marietta, GA 30064.

It is with profound sorrow that we announce the death of Jacquline Muthoni Kariuki which occurred on August 17th, 2020

She was the loving wife of Christian Ray Kariuki, loving mother of Arianna Kariuki, Ella Kariuki & Eli Kariuki (Atlanta, GA.) Beloved daughter of the late Dr. PSK Kariuki and Mrs. Josephine Nduta Kariuki (Kenya). Loving sister to Christopher & Judy Karugu (Kenya) & Charles Kariuki (Atlanta, GA). Daughter- in -law to Fred & Josephine Kariuki (Kenya). Sister-in-law of Terry Kariuki (UK), Celia Muturi (Canada), Hazel Kariuki & Helen Kariuki (Kenya). Doting granddaughter, niece, auntie, cousin and friend to many.

The visitation (Public viewing) will be held on Friday, August 28, 2020, from 4:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. at the West Cobb Funeral Home, 2480 Macland Rd, Marietta, GA 30064.

*Due to the pandemic, and guidance issued by both the CDC and the funeral home, the service at the funeral home is restricted to a limited number of close family members who are invited.*

*Live Streaming of the Funeral service* :

Jacque will be laid to rest at the Kennesaw Memorial Park, 1306 Whitlock Ave NW, Marietta, GA 30064, immediately following the service at 11:30 AM where all family and friends are invited.

*Live streaming at Memorial Park* :

**Please be advised mourners are required to wear a mask or face covering.*

*THANK YOU EVERYONE FOR YOUR CONTRIBUTION, SUPPORT AND PRAYERS!!*