The top 3 RPA tools one can train on to become a well-paid consultant

If you follow me on my social media platforms, you will have noticed that I share a lot about how I ended up getting into the tech industry. Before then I had no interest in IT, but because I could not find a well-paying job after I graduated from college, I embarked on a journey of becoming an IT consultant.

While working for one of my clients, I stumbled upon an amazing emerging technology that a lot of people do not know about. That is Robotics Process Automation.This is a technology that is in high demand across the world as companies scramble to replace tedious,repetitive,high volume processes done by people, with software robots.

To become an RPA consultant, you can train on many tools out there, but on my Success With Bob Show, I breakdown the 3 top RPA tools that you can train on.Enjoy!

A LITTLE BIT ABOUT ME!

I am a former international student in USA and I am a senior IT consultant in the areas of Oracle EBS Financials and Robotics Process Automation (RPA) here in USA. I am the programs director of Appstec America – A consulting company based in Tampa, Florida, USA.

I’ve been blessed to have learned a lot in my career as an IT consultant. My life has truly changed, and I’ve made it my mission to give back and serve others beyond myself. Whether that be helping you to relocate to USA as an international student, train you as an IT consultant, help you start and build your own online business, creating your financial freedom, motivating you to pursue your goals and dreams, to being more productive, to inspiring you to constantly improve yourself.

My mission is to get you to wake up to the unlimited potential within you and achieve what you’re truly capable of through my various self-development training programs.On the internet, I openly and passionately share my life experiences and all of the very best concepts, strategies, tools, and resources that I continue to discover that have made a measurable difference to my life, and will do for you as well.

