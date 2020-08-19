VIDEO: Alex Mwakideu says he does not trust his wife but he loves her

VIDEO: Alex Mwakideu says he does not trust his wife but he loves her

In an interview with Dr. Kingori of the Wicked Edition, Radio presenter of Milele FM says that he does not trust his wife but he loves her.

In this episode and on matters of loyalty and betrayal, Dr. King’ori sits with Veteran radio presenter Alex Mwakideu and content creator, Chebet Ronoh for a no holds barred conversation.

Video by NTV Kenya

