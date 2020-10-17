Check out the Monthly basic Salaries and Ranks of Kenya police officer

Check out the Monthly basic Salaries and Ranks of Kenya police officer Being a police officer in Kenya is one of the notable professions in the region for it gives you status and good standing in the community. However, so many people have been wondering how much they pocket every month.

Like any other Profession, the earning per month depends on the education level of each individual and the ranks that they hold in the force. In the recent past, the government decided to increase the salaries of the men in Blue to raise their living standards and cater for the economical changing factors.

Below are the Ranks and the basic Monthly income of police officers in the Country.

1.A constable In Kenya pockets Ksh 32,880, a compensation that was considerably higher than a fresh graduate in Kenya.

2.Corporals takes home a pay of ksh 42,660

3.A constable as well leaves with ksh 45,540 per month

4.Senior Sergeants gets ksh 50,220

5.Police Inspector walks to the bank to get ksh 53,820 as basic Salary

6.Chief Inspector pockets ksh 59,220

7.Ass. Superintendent earns ksh 70,530 monthly

8.A Superintendent gets ksh 73,020 monthly

9.A Senior Superintendent gets ksh 85,890

10.A commissioner pockets ksh 130,590 monthly

11.Ass.Inspector General pockets ksh 187,890 monthly

12.Snr.Ass. Inspector general takes home ksh 274,890

13.inspector General banks Ksh 854,241 monthly

By Nyamete

