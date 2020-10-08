Police in Sussex UK mercilessly beat a Kenyan in presence of the mother

VideoNEWSKENYA NEWSVIDEO NEWS
By Diaspora Messenger
0

Police in Sussex UK mercilessly beat a Kenyan in presence of the mother

Police in Sussex UK mercilessly beat a Kenyan in presence of the motherThis case is very disturbing. This is a Kenyan family and I have actually spoken to the mum of this young man.

The young man has mental health but the police wouldn’t hear non of it according to the mum. He was beaten and the mum had been denied the right to visit him for more than 3 weeks.

- Advertisement -

She is appealing to the Kenyan community to assist her so that she can be allowed to see the son and eventually have her son back in her care.

The police have warned her of dire consequences if she share this Video, but she’s ready to face any consequences to secure her son’s freedom.

As Kenyan Community, let us stand with this Kenyan family in Essex and publicize this so it can reach as many Kenyans as possible.

More Related Stories
KENYA DIASPORA NEWS

UK based Kenyan doctor Francis Githae denied to donate blood

OBITUARIES

Death Announcement For Mama Florence Angawa Of Basildon, UK

NEWS

48 Members Of Kenyan Family Tested Positive For Covid-19

NEWS

Now Kenya Allows International Flights From US and UK

This is outright police brutality and making this message to go viral, can maybe reach higher authorities to act accordingly.

The Kenyan Ambassador should intervene without delay to ensure the rights of this Kenyan and more so the rights of her mother to see the son are fulfilled without delay

*Charles Kiruthi from UK adds:

The CQC states that providers must have a “zero tolerance approach” to abuse, unlawful discrimination and restraint which includes:

Neglect

Subjecting people to degrading treatment

Unnecessary or disproportionate restraint

Deprivation of liberty.

The zero-tolerance approach must be supported by robust procedures and processes to prevent service users from being abused by staff or other people they may have contact with when using the service, including visitors.

Pass to many Kenyans and friends so that this man and the mother can get justice

Source-https://kenyanparentsinusa.com/

 

Police in Sussex UK mercilessly beat a Kenyan in presence of the mother

You might also like More from author

Comment on the article

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

- Advertisement -

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

%d bloggers like this: