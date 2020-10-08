Police in Sussex UK mercilessly beat a Kenyan in presence of the mother

This case is very disturbing. This is a Kenyan family and I have actually spoken to the mum of this young man.

The young man has mental health but the police wouldn’t hear non of it according to the mum. He was beaten and the mum had been denied the right to visit him for more than 3 weeks.

She is appealing to the Kenyan community to assist her so that she can be allowed to see the son and eventually have her son back in her care.

The police have warned her of dire consequences if she share this Video, but she’s ready to face any consequences to secure her son’s freedom.

As Kenyan Community, let us stand with this Kenyan family in Essex and publicize this so it can reach as many Kenyans as possible.

This is outright police brutality and making this message to go viral, can maybe reach higher authorities to act accordingly.

The Kenyan Ambassador should intervene without delay to ensure the rights of this Kenyan and more so the rights of her mother to see the son are fulfilled without delay

*Charles Kiruthi from UK adds:

The CQC states that providers must have a “zero tolerance approach” to abuse, unlawful discrimination and restraint which includes:

Neglect

Subjecting people to degrading treatment

Unnecessary or disproportionate restraint

Deprivation of liberty.

The zero-tolerance approach must be supported by robust procedures and processes to prevent service users from being abused by staff or other people they may have contact with when using the service, including visitors.

Pass to many Kenyans and friends so that this man and the mother can get justice

Source-https://kenyanparentsinusa.com/

