VIDEOS: Collection Of Best Jerusalema Dance Challenge In Kenya

Here is a collection of the Best Jerusalema Dance Challenge in Kenya. The South African music track and dance steps that was created in Angola have caught the imagination of politicians, priests and million of people all over the world.

The simple dance routine to the 2019 hit Jerusalema by Master KG and Nomcebo Zikode has provided an uplifting soundtrack for difficult times and has now been streamed more than 60m times on Spotify.

Video by Strange News Kenya

BEST JERUSALEMA DANCE CHALLENGE WITH KENYAN MAASAI & MC JESSY

JOHO JERUSALEM DANCERS AT MAMA NGINA WORLD TOURISIM DAY

Nairobi County Jerusalema Challenge – Governor Sonko

Mombasa, Kenya – Jerusalema Dance Challenge ft Joho by Master KG – Jerusalema [Feat. Nomcebo]

Jerusalema Police Challenge | Alex Mathenge X Kenya Police X Energy X Master KG

Jerusalema Dance Challenge by Seagas Kenya Staff | Song by Master KG – Jerusalema

Jerusalema Challenge by Wild is Life

 

