Why Nakuru has become the hottest real estate investment destination in Kenya

Every Kenyan with a keen eye for real investment should tap into the vast potential that Nakuru County has. Nakuru Town enjoys a strategic location along Nairobi-Malaba highway. This has made it experience massive growth in infrastructure and real estate investments by Kenyans living both locally and abroad. Below are key factors that have made Nakuru a top real estate investment destination in Kenya.

Fastest growing Town

- Advertisement -

To begin with, the UN Habitat listed Nakuru as one of the fastest-growing towns in East and Central Africa owing to its central location. The town is also the fourth largest town in Kenya and the second richest county after Nairobi with a 6.1 percent share of the GDP according to Kenya Bureau of Statistics

Key infrastructural developments

Secondly, the county has a newly built multi-million shillings Kunste interchange at the Nyahururu turn off that has eased traffic as you get into Nakuru Town. This provides a scenic view of the town. The Njoro interchange along the Nairobi-Nakuru-Eldoret highway has completely spruced up the face of Nakuru town. Nakuru – Nairobi highway is also set to be expanded to a dual carriage and this is expected to ease traffic load along the busy highway. Nakuru has witnessed emergence of factories with the recent launch of a cement factory along Nakuru – Eldoret highway.

Set to become a city

Thirdly, the Cabinet has approved elevation of Nakuru town to a city. This saw the World Bank give Nakuru Ksh 1 Billion for urban growth projects as the town gears up to become a city. This will make the town attract both local and foreign investors making it grow in leaps and bounds.

Upcoming Airport

Construction of a Ksh 3 Billion airport by The Kenya Airports Authority (KAA) in Nakuru is set to begin soon. This will increase air transport for people and facilitate export of agricultural goods.

High appreciation of land prices

Nakuru County saw its land prices rise by an average of 12.7 per cent according to County Land Price Report. This has seen real estate investors reap massive benefits from their investments. If you an investor looking for a place to call home or a property for future investments, Nakuru is the best to invest in.

Availability of affordable residential plots near Nakuru Town

In conclusion, Nakuru is an area that has very affordable plots for sale with prices below Ksh 1M . The plots for sale are near Nakuru town and along key highways such as Nakuru – Eldoret highway. The plots are majorly residential, are value added and with ready title deeds. You will be surprised to find a prime residential plot selling at Ksh 599,000 and only few metres from the highway. With the county enjoying favourable weather, investors are able to venture into agriculture and reap benefits.

For more information, SMS “NAKURU” to 20321 or Call 0725 000 222

Email: [email protected]

Visit: https://usernameproperties.com/property/springfield-nakuru-phase-iv-118

Related article: https://diasporamessenger.com/2020/10/why-invest-in-affordable-residential-plots-for-sale-in-nakuru/