Kenya Diaspora News Media Buys Property In Birmingham, Alabama

NEWSKENYA DIASPORA NEWS
By Diaspora Messenger
0

Kenya Diaspora News Media Buys Property In Birmingham, Alabama

Kenya Diaspora News Media Buys Property In Birmingham, AlabamaA  Kenya Diaspora News Media  has bought a property in Birmingham, Alabama in cash without getting any mortgage, as it’s the common thing in America.

The owning of a Media House in USA and the same in cash, was purely through the effort of a man with unbelievable story of struggle beginning from his early days in Kenya, earning a living through hard work in coffee plantations, to hawking, earsplitting political campaigns and many not admirable tiresome maneuvers, to one day realizing a dream of immigrating to the USA.

- Advertisement -

Jeremy Damaris, the President of Kenya Diaspora Media’s story, is not even possible to many for it’s a story of perseverance, insistence, and sheer determination to arrive to where he is today.

Jeremy, together with his dear wife Sally, immigrated to the USA in the year 2015 and like many all go through, it was not a bread and butter story, but within a short period, Jeremy was able to start from scratch the Kikuyu Diaspora radio, which recently went global and was re-branded the Kenya Diaspora Media.

The word compassion may have been created just to describe this true son of Africa as he has many times gone out of his way expressing the same while benevolently responding positively to praiseworthy cases many don’t pay attention to and watch without doing anything to help mankind.

More Related Stories
NEWS

VIDEO: Revealed-Working in Saudi Arabia is not all bad says…

NEWS

Kikuyu Diaspora Media Fraternity Record Breaking Conference…

NEWS

Diaspora Valid Dreams: Jeremy Damaris On A Mission To Give…

NEWS

Diaspora MC Jeremy Damaris Lost His Car In A Daring Theft In…

A philanthropist who is definitely on a journey of inspiring and a fulfilling the dreams that brought him to America, while connecting the dots, and networking with those that share common values and unity of purpose, to bring about change to humanity and society at large.

Yes, Jeremy has a special gift that can make us believe in ourselves and together as one BIG family in Diaspora, we can do great things to make sky is the limit statement to appear like an understatement for we can go beyond.

KDM STUDIO

The acquiring of the media house, is the beginning of good things to come and the team that assisted that venture, deserves merit as they have started a journey to shine in the fourth estate to inform and to also continue with their humanitarian missions.

By Arch Dr Isaac Kinungi

Source-https://kenyanparentsinusa.com/

 

Handover Of Brickstone Gardens To Happy Homeowners

 

You might also like More from author

Comment on the article

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

%d bloggers like this: