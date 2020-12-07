1970s Nouvelles Generation hit maker Nzaya Nzayadio dies of Covid in UK



One of the last surviving big names in Congolese music from the vibrant 1970s generation, Nzaya Nzayadio, is dead.

The former Orch Lipua Lipua lead singer died Monday morning from Covid-19 in a hospital in Hull City, England, where he had been admitted for the last two weeks.

According to his London-based compatriot, Fiston Lusambo, Nzaya Nzayadio’s wife called him to confirm the great singer’s death.

“Nzaya had been in intensive care after he developed breathing complications related to Covid-19. His death has dealt us a big blow as we have been preparing to stage shows with him in Birmingham City,” a grieving Fiston said.

Tanzanian musician Saidi Kanda, who also lives in London, said arrangements for Nzayadio’s funeral would largely depend on the hospital and family, considering the circumstances under which he died.

Hit songs

The baritone-voiced singer will be remembered for having done the lead vocals on most of the Orch Lipua Lipua hit songs such as “Nouvelles Generation”, “Lemba Lemba”, “Matoba”, “Se Kisengi” and “Mbondo”.

This was the era of the “Cavacha” dance beat and style popularised in the mid-1970s in Congo by Lipua Lipua in competition with other groups, including Orch Shama Shama, Orch Les Kalle, Orch Grand Pizza, and Orch Minzoto Wella Wella.

Notably, most of the “Cavacha” dance beat groups were under the Veve Productions recording label, then managed by versatile musician and producer Kiamwangana Mateta Verkys, the saxophone maestro.

Having lived in England for over 25 years, Nzaya (Muntu wa Nkulu Champion) had established his musical based there. Some of his former fellow band members in Lipua Lipua also live in Europe. They include guitarist Lusuama Aspro (Germany) and Nyboma Mwandido (Paris).

Other former Orch Lipua Lipua Band members include Vata Mombassa (Ivory Coast) and Kilola (Sierra Leonne).

Speaking to the Nation Monday, Nyboma recalled how Nzaya was brought into Orch Lipua Lipua to replace the deep-voiced gentle giant, Pepe Kalle, who had featured on the earlier tracks, “Kamale”, by the same band. This was after Nyboma and others had earlier left to form Och Les Kamale.

Fans mourn

Most of Nzaya’s fans took to social media to mourn the fallen music icon.

In Kenya, some diehard music fans will recall during his last tour in 2016, he accompanied the legendary guitarist Mose Fan Fan of the “Papa Lolo” and “Dje Melasi” hit songs fame.

During that tour, he performed alongside Saidi Kanda, Fiston Lusambo, and Douglas Kibs. Kenyan saxophone player Ken Makokha of the Ulinzi Orchestra band also accompanied them on the tour.

INTRODUCING CONGO MUSICIAN,NZAYA NZAYADIO IN DAR



Mombasa-based rhumba fan PDJ Mike Mwakamba (Panya Buku) said he was devastated by the news of Nzaya’s death, having released a song late last year titled “Panya Buku” in his honour.

FM stations were Monday morning playing songs by Lipua Lipua in whose recording the fallen music star featured.

By Amos Ngaira

Source-https://nation.africa/

