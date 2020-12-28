2020 Kenya Celebrities scandals that astonished Kenyans

Just when you thought Kenya’s endemic problems could not get any worse, the country witnessed its fair share of scandals in 2020.

Here are some of the ones that rocked 2020 amid the world’s battle with Covid-19 pandemic.

- Advertisement -

Babu Owino, Dj Evolve shooting – The club shooting left Kenyans shocked after the flashy Embakasi East MP found himself in court after DJ Evolve was shot while in a city club.

A video of the alleged shooting trended on social media for days with Kenyans reacting and calling for action as the matter moved to court for resolution.

DJ Mo’s cheating scandal – Samuel Muraya aka DJ Mo hit the headlines after he was accused of cheating on his wife Linet Munyali alias Size 8, just days to their seventh anniversary.

A week later, Size 8 came out to announce that she had forgiven her husband after she spent three days praying and fasting for her marriage and for those relationships that were in trouble.

Mo also apologised to his wife and the couple has since been focusing on their show Dine With The Murayas, which stopped airing on TV, as the DJ took a sabbatical from his gospel TV show.

Shakilla’s viral stunt – Socialite Shakilla became ‘famous’ after a viral Instagram Live session with vlogger Xtian Dela.

During the show she claimed that she had slept with several celebrities and dropped big names which landed her in court courtesy of Kenyan international footballer Victor Wanyama.

She was forced to apologise to Wanyama whoe sued her for defamation after vowing earlier that she would stand by her wild allegations.

Diamond – Tanasha breakup – Diamond Platnumz and Tanasha Donna called it quits early this year, months after giving birth to their son, Naseeb junior.

The photogenic couple had been together for about a year and a half and Tanasha cited infidelity on Diamond’s part as reasons for their split.

Timmy Tdat video vixen scandal – Timmy Tdat received a backlash after a video emerged capturing him rubbing a video vixen’s privates.

According to the vixen, Quinter Nimoh, the extremely sexual “hands-on” experience with the Kasabuni singer on set during a video shoot was unsettling. Tdat has been lowkey since.

Maureen Waititu, Frankie Kiarie breakup – Social media influencers and content creators Maureen Waititu and her baby daddy Frankie ‘Just Gym It’ Kiarie exposed their dirty linen in public after they fell out, with each blaming the other for their marriage going south.

It got even uglier after socialite Corazon Kwamboka claimed that her baby daddy Frankie was not being allowed to see his sons hence the reason he wished one of his children a happy birthday on social media.

Before their break-up, the former lovers, who served couple goals online, had a common YouTube channel, where they shared their everyday life with their fans.

Nick Mutuma sexual assault scam – Just weeks before his film Sincerely Daisy was set to premiere on Netflix, there were calls for a boycott of the film over sexual assault claims.

Claims against Mutuma resurfaced after musician Patricia Kihoro said she would no longer work with the actor following the 2017 allegations that he sexually assaulted Rachel Mwangi.

Jalang’o ‘Boys Club’ cheating scandal – Radio host and comedian Felix Odiwuor alias Jalang’o and his ‘boys club’ hit social media after someone shared details of what they discussed in their Whatsapp group.

Jalang’o was forced to come out to defend his boys and explain the context of their chat about different women denying that it was a club formed for clandestine activities but for business.

Alex Mwakideu cheating scandal – Another radio presenter was also involved in a cheating scandal after his buddy Jalang’o.

He took to his morning show platform to dismiss the claims saying he is as white as snow.

Mwakideu, a father of three, urged his fans not to believe everything they read on online and dismissed messages that were circulating on social media implicating him in a cheating scandal.

Source-https://nairobinews.nation.co.ke/

2020 Kenya Celebrities scandals that astonished Kenyans