Death Announcement For Wahu Thairu, Sister to Nancy Thairu of GA
It is with much grief and sadness we announce the promotion to glory of mama Magdalene Wahu Thairu of Riruta , Nairobi that occurred 12/16/2020 in Nairobi Hospital after a short illness.
She was sister to Nancy Thairu-Campbell of PowderSprings.
More details shall be given later.
Contacts:
Nancy Thairu
*CashApp* $KenyanQueen
*Zelle:* 678-468-5180
Brenda Mburu
678-468-5180
Hannah Matubia
404-421-2649
Christine Muchene
678-887-8256
