Decomposed body found in Northampton PA believed to be Kenyan

The decomposed body found on Tuesday December 1st 2020 in a wooded area in Hanover Township is believed to be of a 23-year-old Kenyan Diaspora man who previously lived in Macungie in Lehigh County, Pennsylvania,

According to the Coroner of Northampton County Zachary Lysek, his office has tentatively identified the deceased as Jermine Odak, also know by the nickname “JoJo.” He is believed to have previously lived in Cypress, Texas.

The decomposed body was found by a landscaper picking up trash just before 9:30 a.m. Tuesday. The body was between two businesses in the 2300 block of Schoenersville Road. The Regional police at the time said there did not appear to be anything suspicious about the man’s death. Investigations are continuing.

The police are currently working to confirm his identity and locate family members. The public is requested to assist in locating anyone who knew, had seen or had interacted with Odak.

Those with information are asked to contact Colonial Regional police Detective Michael Munch at 610-861-4820 or the coroner’s office at 610-258-1806.

