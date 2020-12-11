Kenyan diaspora woman needs to be repatriated to Canada for medical care

By Diaspora Messenger
Kenyan diaspora woman needs to be repatriated to Canada for medical careNaomi’s Medical Bills & Return Home From Nairobi: Naomi Traveled to Nairobi, Kenya for her Father’s Funeral and while in Nairobi, Naomi was hospitalized on 27th September, 2020 due to problems with her abdomen. She has had a number of complications and to date has now had 6 Surgeries.

She was discharged and had to be readmitted twice.  She’s really is suffering. Doctors have determined that she needs to be repatriated to receive care in Canada. She will need Medical Transportation and to be accompanied by a Medical Escort. Her medical bill are accumulating. Transportation costs back to Toronto is quoted at $17,731.00 along with Medical Bills in excess of $8,000.00.

Any financial help that can be provide for Naomi would be greatly appreciated. Naomi has now been away from her children since the end of September and is dearly missed by her girls and her husband. Click here to help-https://www.gofundme.com/

