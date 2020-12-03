Kenyan man Peter Kigen who resurrected at mortuary is now dead

By Diaspora Messenger
Kenyan man Peter Kigen who resurrected at mortuary is now dead

VIDEO: Shock as Kenyan man ‘resurrects’ in a Kericho mortuaryThe Kenyan man who grabbed headlines after he was presumed dead and taken to the mortuary at Kapkatet Hospital for three hours before regaining consciousness has died.

Peter Kigen died Thursday afternoon at Kericho County Hospital after being transferred to the health facility from Kapkatet, his family confirmed.

The 32-year-old was suffering from a chronic disease.

“Kigen was pronounced dead upon arrival at Kericho County Hospital where he was being transferred to from Kapkatet for further treatment and management,” Hezbon Tonui, the family spokesman told Standard Digital.

By NIKKO TANUI

Source-https://www.standardmedia.co.ke/

