A look at Tampa’s infrastructure as Kenya airlift student depart for Alabama

A peep into Florida’s road infrastructure and some view of Tampa city as the Kenyan airlift student is driven to Tampa International Airport enroute to the University of Alabama in Huntsville.

My grandpa grew up in the village like most octogenarians of his “nthuki,” a Greek word meaning age group.

He herded goats and cattle combined with subsistence agriculture. Well, that was the life in the village those days, when “Mwini” would set out to distant places to see the girlfriend they had met in dancing events. There were no phones.

Years later, grandpa would visit me in Tampa, Florida. To his amusement, while he had overseen tremendous growth in Kenya over time, the sight of roads built up over others mesmerized him.

Few years after he left the US, Kenya made a great stride forward with a concept of one such road; The Nairobi Expressway.

Undoubtedly, the road will be iconic when completed. More surprising to my grandfather was the fact that roads had no potholes, the traffic madness was missing, and there were no police officers by the roadside ‘secretly always picking something’ from touts and drivers.

Clearly, Tampa offered him a glimpse of the US road transport.

As I took Wilfred, our Kenya airlift student to Tampa International Airport enroute to the University of Alabama in Huntsville, I offer you a peep into Florida’s road infrastructure and some view of the “The Big Guava” as the Tampa city is nicknamed.

