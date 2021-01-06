Video: Kenyan woman says she married a stranger, parents arranged marriage

By Diaspora Messenger
Video: Kenyan woman says she married a stranger, parents arranged marriage

Video: Kenyan woman says she married a stranger, parents arranged marriageKenyan woman Liz Muyu says she married a stranger and her parents arranged the marriage while she was dating another man in Kenya.

Liz Muyu was not in love with her husband Solomon Ocampo when they got married. In fact she got betrothed to him while dating another man in Kenya.

Her parents had arranged her entire marriage and they knew for sure Ocampo was the man their daughter deserved. So why did she agree to marry a man she felt nothing for? A man who did not want to marry a Kenyan woman,.. Here is Lynn Ngugi with this episode of Tuko Talks

Video by Tuko / Tuco – Kenya

