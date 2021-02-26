Death Announcement Of Anthony Kuguma Ndumia Of Houston, Texas

Death Announcement Of Anthony Kuguma Ndumia Of Houston, Texas

It is with deep sorrow and humble acceptance of God’s will that we announce the passing of Anthony Kuguma Ndumia, of Houston, Texas (USA), which occurred on 22/02/2021, while undergoing treatment at The Aga Khan University Hospital.

Beloved Son of Phillip Ndumia and Regina Ndumia. Adored brother to George Gathima (UAP-Old Mutual Insurance), Judy Njeri (SBA Charles De Gaulle Airport, France) and John Muthee (Wessex Pharmaceuticals).

Meetings and Prayers are being held daily at his parents’ home in Hurlighum Ruai, Buruburu farmers, Second Avenue.

The cortege will leave Aga Khan University Hospital Mortuary on 2nd March, 2021, at 6.00am. The funeral service and burial will take place from 11.00am, at his parents’ farm in Nyahururu, Nyandarua County.

‘Precious in the sight of the Lord is the death of his saints.’ Psalm 116. 15

May he Rest in Peace.

