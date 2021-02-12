Kenyan man Boniface Ndiangui killed in Deadly multi-vehicle wreck in GA

A Kenyan Diaspora man Boniface Ndiangui who was 58 years old has died in a fiery multi-vehicle wreck that occurred on I-75 in Cobb County Georgia. See video below:

Authorities identified the victim following the fatal accident. The friends and relations of the deceased have so far, taken to different social media timeline to post tributes and condolences the Ndiangui‘s family.

Boniface Ndiangui was pronounced dead at age 58 after succumbing to the fatal vehicle crash.

According to report, the vehicle crash that led to the death of Ndiangui happened at about 11 a.m. Thursday, morning.

By Olushola

Source-https://deaddeath.com/