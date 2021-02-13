Kenyan Man Peter Gioko succumbs to Covid-19 in Alabama

The Kenyan community in Alabama is mourning the loss of one of the community leaders, Peter Gioko, a Tax Preparer who died yesterday due to COVID-19 related complications.

The death of Peter Gioko comes in less than two week after another community leader Mr. Josphat Peter Kingara Kibutha of Birmingham Alabama who died on Wednesday Feb.3rd 2020.

Arrangement are being worked out on his burial and will be communicated later, Kindly keep his family in prayers.

For more details, please contact: Pastor Kabiru – 205-587-4230 Roselyne Kariuki – 205-566-7736 Silas Muthuri – 205-370-7067 Sam Mbugua – 205-587-3008 Anne Wainaina – 205-862-4797

