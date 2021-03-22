Death Announcement: Margaret Wanjiru Irungu of Tacoma Washington

It is with much sadness that we wish to inform you of the passing on of *Margaret Wanjiru Irungu* which occurred on Thursday *03/18/2021* . Margaret had come to visit in June 2020. She fell sick and was admitted in *November 2020* and and discharged *March 2021.* Since she was diagnosed with *stage 4 cancer* which could not be treated. She has no family here and On behalf of her family we are asking for your help with spiritual and financial support at this difficult time to get her body back to her family in Kenya. May Her Soul Rest In Peace.

Please click here to join the WhatsApp group.

Donations can be send to

Cash App,

Eunice Ngatha *2537541147*

Zelle or Checks payable to

Mary Kimani *2063049101*

Your financial support will make this possible.

Thank you all for supporting her family

We will be meeting daily for Burial plans starting at *7:00 P.M. – 8:00 P.M.* via zoom starting *03/22/2021*

Zoom details are as follows:

Topic: *MARGARET WANJIRU IRUNGU BURIAL PLANS*

Join Zoom Meeting

Meeting ID: 809 742 8548

Passcode: 202020

For any further information please contact:

Anne Kibicho – 404 642 5993

Eunice Ngatha. *253 754 1147*

Mary Kimani – *206 304 9101*

Rev. Elias Mburu- *206 530 6398*

