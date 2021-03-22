Death Announcement: Margaret Wanjiru Irungu of Tacoma Washington

NEWSOBITUARIES
By Diaspora Messenger
0
Death Announcement: Margaret  Wanjiru Irungu of Tacoma Washington
Death Announcement: Margaret Wanjiru Irungu of Tacoma Washington It is with much sadness that we wish to inform you of the passing on of *Margaret  Wanjiru Irungu*   which occurred on Thursday *03/18/2021* .  Margaret had come to visit in June 2020. She fell sick and was admitted in *November 2020* and and discharged  *March 2021.* Since she was diagnosed with *stage 4 cancer* which could not be treated. She has no family here and On behalf of her family we are asking for your help with spiritual and financial support at this difficult time to get her body back to her family in Kenya. May Her Soul Rest In Peace.
Please click here to join the WhatsApp group.

- Advertisement -

More Related Stories
NEWS

Death Announcement For Peter Mwichigi Of Methuen,…

NEWS

Death announcement for Elizabeth Njeri Ngugi, sister to Amos…

NEWS

Gone so soon: Death announcement for Alice Mumbi Wambaa of…

NEWS

Death Announcement of Selina Joseph Kithinji of Peabody,…

Donations can be send to
Cash App,
Eunice Ngatha  *2537541147*
Zelle or Checks payable to
Mary Kimani *2063049101*
Your  financial support will make this possible.
Thank you all for supporting her family
We will be meeting daily for Burial plans starting at *7:00 P.M. – 8:00 P.M.* via  zoom starting *03/22/2021*
Zoom details are as follows:
Topic: *MARGARET WANJIRU IRUNGU BURIAL PLANS*
Join Zoom Meeting
Meeting ID: 809 742 8548
Passcode: 202020
For any further information please contact:
Anne Kibicho – 404 642 5993
Eunice Ngatha. *253 754 1147*
Mary Kimani – *206 304 9101*
Rev. Elias Mburu- *206 530 6398*

 

Death Announcement: Margaret Wanjiru Irungu of Tacoma Washington 

You might also like More from author

Comment on the article

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

- Advertisement -

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

%d bloggers like this: