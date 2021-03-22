Death Announcement: Margaret Wanjiru Irungu of Tacoma Washington
It is with much sadness that we wish to inform you of the passing on of *Margaret Wanjiru Irungu* which occurred on Thursday *03/18/2021* . Margaret had come to visit in June 2020. She fell sick and was admitted in *November 2020* and and discharged *March 2021.* Since she was diagnosed with *stage 4 cancer* which could not be treated. She has no family here and On behalf of her family we are asking for your help with spiritual and financial support at this difficult time to get her body back to her family in Kenya. May Her Soul Rest In Peace.