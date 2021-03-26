Kenya Lockdown: Uhuru announces New tough measures to curb Covid19

President Uhuru Kenyatta has ordered the cessation of all movement into and out of the counties of Nairobi, Kajiado, Machakos, Kiambu and Nakuru effective Saturday March 27, 2021.

Addressing the nation at State House, Uhuru said the tough measures have been taken after the numbers escalated tremendously especially in the 5 counties from January this year.

At the same time, Uhuru announced a nationwide curfew that commences at 8pm and ends at 4pm in the five zoned counties and 10pm to 4am in the rest of the country effective midnight.

In the same breath, Uhuru tasked the Interior and Health ministries to review issuance of curfew passes over flouting of transport rules adding that the current passes have been vacated.

Party lovers too have been hard hit after the government banned the sale of alcohol in bars and restaurants in the said counties. However, eateries and restaurants have been asked to operate on a take-away basis.

“All gatherings and in-person meetings of whatever nature are suspended within Nairobi, Kajiado, Machakos, Kiambu and Nakuru counties until further notice. All in-person meetings of Cabinet and its committees also suspended”, he stated.

International travelers have also not been spared after Uhuru commanded that those traveling into and out of the territory of Kenya possess a negative Covid-19 PCR certificate acquired no more than 96 hours earlier.

He also directed employers to let employees work from home save for essential services.

On matters of worship, The President has suspended all physical and in-person as well as congregational worship in all places of worship in Nairobi, Kajiado, Machakos, Kiambu and Nakuru adding that the other 42 counties, worship will continue as per guidelines of the Inter-faith Council.

Uhuru backed his directive by saying that the escalating numbers of infections in the 5 counties are now a worrying trend.

“In less than 12 days, our admission in hospitals has increased by 52 per cent. The positivity rate is the highest since the pandemic began and the stress on our health care is unparalleled,” said Kenyatta.

“Nairobi County alone accounts for nearly 60 per cent of all recorded Covid-19 cases. This means that out of 5 people, 3 are more likely to test positive for Covid-19 disease,” he added.

By MATE TONGOLA

Source-https://www.standardmedia.co.ke/

