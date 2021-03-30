Kenyan Man Daniel Mwangi Dies In A Boat Accident In New Jersey

We are saddened to announce the passing of Daniel Mwangi, son of Florence Mwangi of Homeless Reform Project (HRP) and (P.E.F.A Church) and brother to Duncan Ndegwa of Lawrence MA, on a boat accident in New Jersey as per the Lawrence police report. Funeral arrangement details to follow.

CONTACT INFORMATION

1.) Rev. Karanja : 617 784 5729

2.) Julia Muthoni : 781 420 6740

3.) Joseph Kimemiah : 617 256 9043

4.) Doris Warigia (Mama Aziza) : 410 258 8010

5.)Tom Mbugua:978-996-1220

6.)Samrack :781- 975-6145

We appreciate your support during this difficult time;

CASHAPP

1.) Theresa Njuguna : 617 359 5928

2.) Diana Njeri : 781 475 7420

ZELLE

1.) Joseph Kimemiah : 617 256 9043

VENMO

1.) @Joseph-kimemiah

