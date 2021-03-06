Video: Kenyan diaspora’s music encourage immigrants to get Covid vaccine
A Kenyan Diaspora woman living in the Burlington area is encouraging Vermont’s immigrant community to get the COVID-19 vaccine.
We first met Irene KeruBo Webster in 2018. She formed an Afro-jazz band just a couple of years after suffering an aneurysm that nearly killed her. She wrote and performed in a new Swahili music video that addresses misinformation when it comes to the COVID-19 vaccine. The song, “Chanjo,” which means vaccine in Swahili, is in demand by public health officials in Vermont and other states.
Scott Fleishman spoke with Irene KeruBo Webster about the new video and its message.
Source-https://www.wcax.com/
