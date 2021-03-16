VIDEO: Ruby Gardens Estate in Kamulu-How To Own A Home

By Diaspora Messenger
🏡The best real estate agents  in the business have a knack for anticipating their clients’ needs and matching those needs👌🏽 with the right piece of real estate💯 so in relation to that lets talk about;

☑️ Where Mahiga Homes is located.
☑️ How to book a unit with us.
☑️ Where we are currently selling.
For more inquiries contact us on +254712500593📞
Site visits,Office visits, are anyday.✅
#mahigahomes #creatingsmiles #Rubygardens
#Ruiru #kamulu

 

MAHIGA HOMES LIMITED IS GUIDED BY OUR VISION OF CREATING SMILES ON THE FACES OF HOME BUYERS. WE DO SO THROUGH OUR MISSION OF KEEPING THE PROMISE OF DEVELOPING HOMES THAT ARE MODERN, SPACIOUS AND AFFORDABLE FOR ALL KENYANS AT AGREED UPON TIME LINES.

we are a real estate developer doing decent and affordable housing. we set out to deliver homes between 12-15 months (depending on the project), at an affordable rate, in secure and serene environments, accessible from cbd and air transport hub of nairobi.

hand-selected by local experts, these homes – curated by design, amenities, and neighbourhood – provide a visual snapshot of the most sought after properties around. mahiga homes are affordable, luxurious and in modern designs. we are passionate about quality of product/ service and meeting of set deadlines.

 

