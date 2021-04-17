CERTIFIED HOMES TO SPONSOR NEEDY PUPIL’S EDUCATION

Certified Homes Ltd your developer of choice and most trusted land selling company has good news for the candidates of the recently announced KCPE results.

The real estate firm is running a campaign to nominate the most needy candidates so that Certified Homes can sponsor their education from form one to four.

The nomination is taking place at Certified Homes Ltd facebook page.

Certified Homes panel will review and evaluate each nomination, then they will award scholarships to three very needy students.

The firm will pay school fees for the three candidates the whole secondary education.

This one of the many CSR activities that the firm is undertaking.

Head to Certified Homes Ltd facebook page and nominate a needy candidate of the recently released kcpe results.

