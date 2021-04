Mahiga Homes Introducing Bigger, Better Estate With New Concept Design

Mahiga Homes Introducing Bigger, Better Estate With New Concept Design

Introducing a Bigger and Better Estate, new concept design with new features in a serene area that is ideal both for family living and investment called GOLDEN ROCK.

The estate is one of our biggest yet as it comprises of 4 Bedroom All Ensuite Maisonettes and 3 Bedroom Master Ensuite Bungalows being developed off Thika Road in Kabati. The homes in the project have a 15 months construction period; same period as your payment terms.

Other features include:

1. Modern open plan kitchen with pantry,

2. A well-defined Dining Area,

3. A sunken lounge,

4. Plinth area for maisonettes measure 210 square meters,

5. Plinth area for bungalows measure 124 square meters,

6. The maisonettes have a family room upstairs,

7. Each unit sits on a 50 by 100 plot,

8. Parking for 2 cars,

9. 45% green area for each unit, including a common green area in the estate that can be a play area for children or holding family gatherings for the home owners,

10. Each unit has a live fence round it.

11. Solar street lighting,

12. A kindergarten and a shopping center are included,

13. The estate has cabro paved driveways with,

14. An all-round perimeter wall.

The Bungalow units are each going for Kes. 4.85M and with a flexible payment of Kes. 1.7M, and the balance in 15 monthly installments. The Maisonette units are Kes. 8.95M each and with a flexible payment plan of Kes. 3.85M as deposit, and the balance in 15 months.

We have so far delivered 7 estates and other projects in Ruiru, Joska and Kitengela set to be handed over this year, 2021.

For more inquiries contact us on +254712500593

You can visit our project sites any day of the week or the office, from Monday to Friday (half-day on Saturdays but closed on holiday). ✅

https://youtube.com/channel/UCphTeilAFzLC4K_sjqT1suw

Well, seeing is believing. For site/office visit Call/WhatsApp +254712500593

