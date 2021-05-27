DP Ruto And Uhuru Kenyatta Meet During National Prayer Breakfast

President Uhuru Kenyatta and his deputy, William Ruto, met for the first time in months during the National Prayer Breakfast at Parliament Buildings on Thursday, May 27.

Uhuru and Ruto have had a cold relationship since the famous March 2018 handshake he held with former prime minister Raila Odinga. The duo was joined by various leaders including members of parliament, heads of Judiciary and Legislature. Former vice presidents Kalonzo Musyoka and Musalia Mudavadi were also present.

The leaders would reflect and pray for the country amid tough economic times worsened by the COVID-19 pandemic.

President Uhuru Kenyatta and Deputy President William Ruto have arrived at Parliament Buildings for the National Prayer Breakfast. Chief Justice Martha Koome also present. pic.twitter.com/NWqiBpZE6d — Oliver Mathenge (@OliverMathenge) May 27, 2021

The session will begin with a prayer from Senate Speaker Ken Lusaka followed by a prayer for national leadership by Senator Rose Nyamunga.

Various speakers would thereafter make their speeches. These include the recently appointed Chief Justice Martha Koome who would lead a prayer for families and the children of Kenya.

H.E President Uhuru Kenyatta arriving at Parliament grounds for the #NationalPrayerBreakfast received by @SpeakerJBMuturi and Senate @SpeakerKLusaka pic.twitter.com/XCf9PWNYGJ — National Assembly KE (@NAssemblyKE) May 27, 2021

Former prime minister Raila Odinga who has had a close relationship with Uhuru was not mentioned on the programme.

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe would use the opportunity to give the national status on the COVID-19 pandemic in the country. One Peter Waiyaki would make the keynote address themed ‘a hopeful future’ before inviting the deputy president to make his remarks.

Ruto would later invite the president to address the nation. Ruto has been missing in action in several government events with the latest being the launch of the Lamu Port. The deputy president had admitted all was not well within the ruling Jubilee Party in his latest media interview on Thursday, April 15. He regretted what he termed as unfortunate controversies, ouster plots and political backstabbing facing deputy presidents in Kenya since the country gained independence in 1963

The ambitious politician who had declared his interest in the 2022 presidency, however, said he took no offence when Uhuru sidelined him in the running of the government.

By Japhet Ruto

Source-: https://www.tuko.co.ke

