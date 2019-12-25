Video of Raila Odinga cooking breakfast excites Kenyans

Kenyans on social media on Wednesday, December 25, 2019, were treated to a Christmas surprise after a video former Prime Minister Raila Odinga cooking breakfast went viral.

The video posted by Raila’s daughter, Winnie Odinga showed the former Prime Minister busy in the kitchen preparing a German breakfast.

Though the details of the name of the meal are unclear, the former PM appeared sure of what he was doing and was willing to explain the cooking.

Kenyans online were quick to react with a majority expressing their excitement and also pass their Christmas wishes to the former PM.

Patrick Tanga – This man Jakom never ceases to amaze. Merry Christmas.

Obi – Merry Christmas and Happy new year, enjoy breakfast made by Baba. We celebrate you as a family.

Abdinoor Mohamed – Beautiful…happy holidays Jakom n princess.

Roy Odhiambo – Great man…. Family man.