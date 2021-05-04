PHOTOS: Gospel singer Moji Short Babaa Weds fiancée Nyawira Gachugi

Gospel singer James Muhia alias Moji Short Babaa finally said ‘I do’ to his fiancée Nyawira Gachugi. The two walked down the aisle in a colourful private wedding on Saturday, May 1.

Sharing photos of the wedding on social media, Moji Babaa said he was finally happy to have a wife, saying he couldn’t wait to spend his life with his newly wedded spouse.

“Been waiting to use this verse for along time, “He who finds a wife finds what is good and receives favor from the Lord. Proverbs 18:22″ @nyawiragachugi I am glad I found you! And I can’t wait to see what God has in store for us!??,” said Moji Babaa.

Nyawira also posted the same photos on her Instagram page and captioned, “The girl became a Mrs. Forever begun. Happy happy happy.”

Earlier this year, the couple surprised many after announcing their engagement in a colorful intimate ceremony held on Saturday, February 6, 2021.

“Life is all about different seasons and I happy to start this season with the most amazing person @nyawiragachugi my #GoodNyamu. May God lead the way,” wrote Moji Babaa while making the announcement.

The award-winning gospel singer’s proposal came as a surprise to many as he never posted pictures of his partner on any social media platforms making people believe he was single.

Addressing the issue during an interview with Radio Jambo’s Massawe Japanni, the former Kelele Takatifu group member explained that he intentionally refrained from posting pictures of his girlfriend to keep naysayers and trolls at bay.

“She is not known by the public, and I also do not want her to be known. All people should know is that I am in a relationship. I am not keeping her away from the limelight because I am afraid she will be snatched from me.

“I am doing so because I am trying to protect her and myself. I have learnt from my friends that sometimes people close to you can be used as a target when things go wrong. True love waits, and I am waiting,” he said.

By Fay Ngina

Source-https://www.standardmedia.co.ke/

