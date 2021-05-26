PHOTOS: Raila Odinga Jnr Meeting With Kapseret MP Oscar Sudi

ODM Leader Raila Odinga’s son, Raila Junior, paid a courtesy call on Kapseret MP Oscar Sudi at his rural home in Uasin Gishu County on Wednesday, May 26.

In photos seen by Kenyans.co.ke, the duo, flanked by bodyguards, proceeded to attend a farewell ceremony of the late Gregory Koech in Nandi County.

Further, Odinga junior and Sudi held talks as they both shared a few laughs.

“Commiserated with the family and friends of the late Gregory K Koech in Nandi County. May Almighty God Rest His Soul In Peace.

“Grateful to host Nandi Governor Stephen Sang, Sudi and Bishop Kogo,” Junior stated on social media.

Speaking during the burial ceremony, Odinga junior praised Sudi’s friendship with his late brother Fidel Odinga, who passed away in 2015.