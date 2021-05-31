Ugandan Man Fakes Fainting To Make Surprise Proposal to Girlfriend

FEATURED STORIESEDITORIAL / OTHER NEWSNEWS
By Diaspora Messenger
0

Ugandan Man Fakes Fainting To Make Surprise Proposal to Girlfriend

Ugandan Man Fakes Fainting To Make Surprise Proposal to GirlfriendA Ugandan man has officially raised the bar for making a marriage proposal a notch higher after staging a health attack on the street to pop the question to his lover.

David Kitongole pretended to faint while walking with his lover on the streets and his girl shocked after he “collapsed” and she was seen trying to figure out what happened to him.

- Advertisement -

In the pictures he shared on his Facebook page, the romantic man then woke up and covered in dust, he went on one knee and asked his visibly surprised girlfriend the magical question.

The surprised woman buried her head in her hands as she digested the moment that was unfolding very fast and which had attracted the attention of tens of people.

Ugandan Man Fakes Fainting To Make Surprise Proposal to Girlfriend

More Related Stories
NEWS

Kenyan Man Confesses To Gruseome Murder Of His Estranged…

EDITORIAL / OTHER NEWS

VIDEO: Ugandan Man Blocks Traffic on Highway to Propose to…

NEWS

VIDEO: Drama as Ugandan MP kicks husband out of matrimonial…

NEWS

US election observers denied accreditation by Ugandan…

“Yes,” she excitedly blurted out the answer and Kitongole immediately slid the ring in her finger as a guitarist serenaded them. A photographer captured the proposal perfectly and the crowd that had gathered to witness the romantic moment applauded the duo.

Source: https://www.tuko.co.ke

 

Ugandan Man Fakes Fainting To Make Surprise Proposal to Girlfriend

You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

- Advertisement -

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More