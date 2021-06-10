Death Of Former Kenyan Ambassador to the US Denis Daudi Afande

Kenya and the Diaspora community in USA mourns the distinguished former seasoned Kenyan Ambassador Denis Daudi Afande who served in Washington, D. C, USA from 1988 to 1993.

He served Kenya Diaspora Community with distinction, honor and with such great servitude.

In his later years he lived a happy life in retirement with his wife, Mama Julita Afande in Busia, Kenya. He was really a patriotic Civil servant of people’s welfare.

At the end of April 2021, he had an accident near his homestead in Matayos, Busia County, resulting in severe injuries. He was then admitted in Avenue Hospital in Kisumu for a while and later discharged. However, it was not long before he was returned to hospital for admission. He then succumbed to death early morning of Sunday, June 6th, 2021, while undergoing treatment.

As a beloved former Kenyan Ambassador to Washington, DC. USA. While serving the Kenyan Government, he also served the Kenyan Diaspora community with humility, kindness and compassion.

We are requesting for financial assistance to help defray large hospital cost and funeral expenses. Your support will help the family in distress following the sudden death of their loved one.

We thank you in advance for your contribution and kindness.

Please send your kind contributions to Sister Rose Amolo at CashApp (202) 361-2939 $Khasiala.

For further Information, please contact the following

1. Rose A. Khasiala 202-361-2939

2. Caroline Afande 513-646-9319

3. Jafred Musamba 240-423-6364

4. Franklin Lyabaya 301-237-0081

The family and friends extend their sincere thanks in advance for your contribution and kindness.

