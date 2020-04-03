Kenyan Pilot Daudi Kibati Dies After Flying Last Trip From US

By Diaspora Messenger
1 156

Medics conduct public health emergency drill at JKIA on October 19, 2016Kenya Airways is mourning the death of one of their pilots, Captain Kimuyu Kabati who was a captain on the 787 Fleet in the Operations Department.

In a statement issued by the airline and signed by Evelyne Munyoki, the Chief Human Resources Officer, it stated that the pilot’s death occurred on April 1, 2020.

“On behalf of the Board of Directors, the Management and the staff at Kenya Airways, we join the family of the late Captain Kibati in mourning their beloved one and pray that the Almighty God will strengthen them during this time of sorrow,” read an excerpt of the letter.

Captain Daudi Kimuyu Kibati
Captain Daudi Kimuyu Kibati. PHOTO | COURTESY
While mourning the pilot, the family requested privacy, stating that the pilot had lived a private life.

“Major (Rtd) Cpt Daudi Kibati lived and enjoyed his life quietly and away from Media and Publicity. Those who knew him, acknowledge this fact and respect it.

The family requests that we kindly honor and respect his wish as we sincerely mourn his untimely departure. Please don’t forward his photos on social media,” read the family’s request.

The Captain is said to have flown KQ’s flight from America following the outbreak of Covid-19.

The airline had given complimentary one-way tickets to Kenyan citizens from JF Kennedy Airport to Jomo Kenyatta International Airport.

The spread of covid-19 in the country has had dire effects on the Country’s economy as most of the businesses have been hit hard.

On Thursday, April 2, Health CS Mutahi Kagwe announced that up to 110 Kenyans had tested positive for the virus.

He added that two more Kenyans had succumbed to the disease bringing the death toll to three and four had recovered so far.

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe addresses a press conference on Covid-19 in Nairobi in March 2020
Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe addresses a press conference on Covid-19 in Nairobi in March 2020

 

By STEPHANIE WANGARI

