Kenyan-American Man Keegan Oyugi Missing in Chaska Minnesota

A 26 years old Kenyan man Keegan Oyugi is reported missing in Chaska Minnesota since 4:30am Saturday, June 12. A search for the young man has been going on since then.

According to a poster from Minnesota United missing person group and the Chaska Police Department, Keegan Oyugi has been missing since last Saturday and was last in the Prior Lake and Savage area. Friends say he sent a text to his brother saying he was headed home early Saturday morning from that area but never made it.

On Saturday morning, Kenyan American and Chaska communities conducted a search in Chaska, a midway point between Prior Lake and his home in St Bonifacius, where family members say his cell phone last pinged.

He was last driving a 2012 red Ford Mustang with a white stripe on the rocker panel and temporary Kansas license plates with the number C63-2096.

Members of the Chaska Police Department assisted with the Saturday search. They are asking anyone with information on Oyugi’s whereabouts to call the Minnetrista Police Department at 952-446-1131.

