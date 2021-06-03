Uhuru appoints 34 judges recommended by JSC more than two years ago

President Uhuru Kenyatta has finally appointed the judges who were recommended by the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) more than two years ago.

In a Gazette Notice dated June 3, the Head of State appointed 34 judges from the 41 who had been nominated by the JSC.

Kenyatta declined to appoint Justices Weldon Korir, Aggrey Muchelule, George Odunga and Prof. Joel Ngugi.

The nomination of two other candidates; Makori Evans Kiago and Judith Omange Cheruiyot, was also declined.

The names of the rejected candidates have been referred back to the commission.

Here is the list of the 34 judges who have been appointed:

Msagha Amraphael Mbogholi, Omondi Hellen Amollo, Ngugi Grace Mumbi, Francis Tuiyott, Nyamweya Pauline Nyaboke, Lesiit Jessie and Dr Kibaya Imaana Laibuta will serve in the Court of Appeal, effective Thursday, June 3.

Baari Christine Noontatua, Gakeri Jacob Kariuki, Keli Jemima Wanza, Mwaure Ann Ngibuini, Matanga Bernard Odongo Manani, Rutto Stella Chemtai, Kebira Ocharo, Kitiku Agnes Mueni-Nzei and Nderitu David Njagi will serve as judges of the Employment and Labour Relations Court.

While the following will serve in the Environment and Land Court: Mboya Oguttu Joseph, Naikuni Lucas Leperes, Mwanyale Michael Ngolo, Addraya Edda Dena, Kimani Lilian Gathoni, Kamau Joseph Mugo, Wabwoto Karoph Edward, Koross Anne Yatich Kipingor, Gicheru Maxwell Nduiga, Mogeni Ann Jacqueline Akhalemesi, Ongarora Fred Nyagaka, Christopher Kyania Nzili, Mugo David Mwangi, Omollo Lynette Achieng’, Washe Emmanuel Mutwana, Nyukuri Annet, Murigi Theresa Wairimu and Asati Esther.

By Benjamin Muriuki

Source-https://citizentv.co.ke/

