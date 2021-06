Very Important: Dual Citizens need these Documents to enter Kenya

Are you a dual citizen and with a foreign passport with no valid Kenyan passport? If you are, you cannot enter Kenya without the following documents.

1 . US passport and Kenyan valid passport

2. Greencard and Kenyan valid passport.

3. US passport and eVISA. eVISA fee is $50.

4. Greencard and emergency travel document.

5. Valid Kenyan passport for visitors and students.

Everyone need a negative COVID-19 test valid not more than 96hrs. We recommend PVR test and not the rapid test.

APPLY FOR eVISA at

You will need photos of your US passport front and bio data page, your passport size photo, host invitation letter and ID, and dates of travel.

For more visit Kenya Embassy website at

Remember to check your passport expiration date before booking a flight.

You can now file your US citizenship online at https://www.uscis.gov/n-400

If you have any question or need immigrantion lawyer, check with us at Tel 3142520488 or visit www.vitendo4africa.org

Source-vitendo4africa.org.

